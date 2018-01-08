Astros World Series trophy tour to make stop in SA

HOUSTON - If you want to see the Houston Astros World Series trophy up close, here’s your chance San Antonio.

Starting Monday, the Commissioner’s Trophy, as it’s called, will travel across Texas as part of a 100-stop tour.

The first stop is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Mattress Firm store at 8705 S. West Loop in Houston.

From there, the trophy will travel to Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in Sunset Valley on Wednesday and San Antonio on Thursday.

VIDEO: World Series trophy visits KPRC 2

The trophy will be back in Houston on Jan. 27, where fans can see it from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sam Houston Race Park.

It will also be part of a three-day stint at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in March and a two-day display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in August.

Fans can snap photos with the trophy for free at most locations.

Times and locations are subject to change. The full schedule is being updated at mlb.com/astros as new stops are added.

Monday, Jan. 8: Mattress Firm 8705 S. West Loop #500 Houston, Texas 77096 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Texas State Capitol Governor's Public Reception Room (Room 2S.1) at 1100 Congress Ave., Austin, Texas 78701 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Academy Sports + Outdoors 5400 Brodie Ln Sunset Valley, TX 78745 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11: Academy Sports + Outdoors 7523 N.W. Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78245 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Sam Houston Race Park 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway W Houston, TX 77064 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

*March 16-18: Houston Museum of Natural Science 5555 Hermann Park, Houston TX 77030 TBD

*Aug. 4-5: National Baseball Hall of Fame 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 TBD

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.