Austin approves deal for MLS stadium leaving San Antonio's soccer future uncertain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council has approved a deal for a Major League Soccer stadium in north Austin, paving the way for the Columbus Crew to relocate and become the third MLS franchise in Texas.

The council voted 7-4 in favor of the stadium deal, which was proposed to be built near The Domain area.

It's unclear what impact this has on San Antonio's chances of being an awarded an MLS franchise, but many believed if Austin did get the Crew, it would all but end the Alamo City's opportunity.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment or the City of San Antonio have not commented on the vote as of Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus' owner, Anthony Precourt, pushed for a move to Austin last year. The Crew have called Columbus home for more than two decades.

The Austin metropolitan area has just over 2 million people and remains the largest city in the country without a major sports franchise.

The stadium plan was strongly supported by Austin Mayor Steven Adler, but some council members resisted giving Precourt 24 acres to build a privately funded, 20,000-seat stadium.

Critics called it a giveaway by Texas' capital city and argue Austin could better use the space for parkland or affordable housing.

Precourt initially wanted downtown space for a picturesque venue on the river. Austin refused to make such a deal and instead has considered a tract of land near new retail and condominium developments north of downtown.

Crew fans have fought the move from the moment it was announced.

Precourt still faces a lawsuit from the state of Ohio and the city seeking to block the move.

It cites an Ohio law that owners of teams that use tax-supported facilities and accept state financial assistance must give at least six months' notice and allow local investors the chance to buy the team.

The law was enacted after the NFL's Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.

