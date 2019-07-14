Jankins moves winning streak to seven games as Missions top Storm Chasers 8-2

SAN ANTONIO - Thomas Jankins turned in another bullpen-saving performance and pitched the San Antonio Missions to a 8-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Saturday evening at Wolff Stadium.

Jankins continued his stellar run of form on the mound as he logged his team-leading eighth quality start of the season. The right-hander allowed just one run on eight hits in seven innings of work. Omaha finally broke through against Jankins with two outs in the sixth inning. Jorge Bonifacio singled to left and scored on a Ryan O’Hearn double.

San Antonio came out of the gates fast for the third straight night as they posted two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Cory Spangenberg and Travis Shaw each drove in runs for the Missions in the first inning before Lucas Erceg launched a thunderous blast to right center field in the second inning to push San Antonio’s advantage to 3-0.

The Missions added some cushion to their lead in the fifth inning as David Freitas roped his 18th double of the season to left field to drive in a run. Shaw then served a base hit into shallow left field to extend their lead to 5-0.

Omaha posted a run in the sixth and another in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-2. Blake Allemand stopped the comeback attempt in its tracks as he provided separation for the Missions. Allemand swatted his third long ball of the season, a three-run shot the opposite way to left field to complete the scoring on the night.

The Missions go for the series sweep of the Storm Chasers Sunday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Burch Smith (6-3, 2.53) is scheduled to start for the Missions against right-hander Arnaldo Hernandez (2-6, 7.47) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 57-36 on the season.

Thomas Jankins picked up his team-leading eighth quality start of the season and won his seventh straight game to extend a career-long streak.

San Antonio has now scored two first-inning runs in each of the first three games of the series.

