Missions top Aviators 4-1

LAS VEGAS - The Missions became the second PCL club to reach 40 wins as they overcame an early 1-0 deficit to beat the Las Vegas Aviators, 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Jacob Nottingham doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs while Mauricio Dubon homered to start the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie as San Antonio (40-24) improved to 4-2 on its current seven game road trip.

Bubba Derby (3-3) matched a season high by tossing six innings to pick up his third straight win. Jake Petricka worked a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the season.

Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to nine games thanks to a bloop single in the ninth inning. Hiura's hit was one of eight on the afternoon for the Missions, who have held the Aviators to three runs in winning the last two games. Las Vegas has averaged nearly 6.8 runs per game at home this year.

The Missions will conclude the trip on Monday night before opening a seven game homestand on Wednesday.

NEXT: Aaron Wilkerson (5-0, 0.40) vs. RH Daniel Mengden (3-2, 2.77) 9:05 PM CT

