Smith, Saladino even the series for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Tyler Saladino doubled his homerun total in tonight’s game helping the Missions end their two-game losing skid with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds. Saladino connected for a two-run homerun in the second inning and hit a solo homerun in the seventh inning. The win ties up the series at 1-and-1.

Missions starting pitcher Burch Smith was equally dominant on the mound. Smith pitched six innings, allowing one earned run, and striking out five. His performance was the fifth quality start from a Missions starting pitcher in their tenth game of the season. The lone earned run came in the second inning on an Andy Ibanez homerun.

Reliever Tim Dillard for the Sounds surrendered three runs to the Missions in the bottom of the seventh inning. Saladino welcomed him to the game with a solo homerun and after loading the bases, Keston Hiura drove in two runs with a double.

Following the Ibanez homerun in the second inning, the Sounds offense went cold, collecting one hit between the third and seventh innings. Designated hitter Adam Moore ended the scoreless drought with a solo homerun off Jeremy Jeffress.

The Missions bullpen pitched much better in tonight’s game as Taylor Williams pitched a perfect seventh inning, Jeffress gave up a wind-assisted homerun to Moore, but struck out two batters, and Josh Fields collected his third save of the season, giving up an earned run in the process.

Saladino now leads the Missions hitters with four homeruns and nine runs batted in. Hiura, Saladino and Jake Hager all finished with two hits on the evening and Lucas Erceg reached base twice on two walks.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to start for the Missions with left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn set to take the mound for the Sounds. First pitch at the Wolff is slated for 2:05.

