Top Astros prospect, Hooks pitcher Forrest Whitley returns from 50-game suspension

Former Alamo Heights standout and the top prospect for the Astros Forrest Whitley has returned from his 50-game suspension from the Corpus Christi Hooks.

This suspension, which ended June 8, was a result of Whitley violating Minor League Baseball’s drug program in February.

“You just have to take it for what it is and move on. My initial reaction was disappointment, but that quickly faded as I recognized that there are things that I could benefit from this,” Whitley said. “You have to take positives from everything.”

Although the Hooks’ pitcher was disappointed with the result of the violation, he said he has learned valuable lessons from the suspension.

“Don’t make young mistakes. Don’t be stupid, and understand that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and be better next time,” Whitley said.

Whitley proved that he isn’t letting the suspension hold him back. His opening performance was June 8, when the Hooks faced the Arkansas Travelers. He had five strikeouts and only allowed one hit in his first game back, and he is looking forward to continue this kind of performance in the future.

“It was a really good way to break the ice and, hopefully, I can carry that into the next games,” Whitley said. “I was just really happy to get that first run out of the way.”

With Whitley being the top prospect for the Houston Astros, there have been questions about when, or if, he will be called up to play in the Major League.

“As far as being called up, that is out of my control, but I am going to do my best to force their hand. I am just going to go out there and pitch,” Whitley said.

Whitley will be pitching in San Antonio on Monday when the Hooks take on the San Antonio Missions at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

