Spurs crush Clippers to extend winning streak to 4 games, get over .500

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs beat the Clippers in convincing fashion Thursday night to extend the team's winning streak to four games. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 27 points and six other players scored in double figures.

San Antonio improves to 15-14 and hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The "pay-em-back" homestand continues Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs have won three games in a row to start a six-game homestand against teams they previously lost to on their home floor -- the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.

Game four is against the Clippers, who the Spurs lost to in November in Los Angeles, 116-111.

Lou Williams hit a three-pointer with under a minute to play to help the Clippers pull out the victory. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 34 points.

The Spurs are coming off a win over the Suns 111-86 Tuesday night and are back to .500 with a record of 14-14. Bryn Forbes led the way for the Spurs with a perfect five for five from three-point range to finish with 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

The Clippers sport a 17-10 record but have lost three of their last four games. Their most recent loss was Tuesday night, when they fell 123-99 to the Toronto Raptors, who were without ex-Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who was out with a hip injury.

Despite their recent woes, the Clippers are still a dangerous team.

"They are very good in the post. I think that is one thing we have to focus on, very talented," Forbes said. "But I think if we follow the game plan and do what we are supposed to do, we should be OK."

"Their pace is slow pace," said Spurs forward Dante Cunningham. "We just have to run at our pace, not theirs."

In order to continue the win streak, the Spurs have to continue to work on shoring up their defense, although it has gotten a lot better over the last two and a half games.

The Spurs have allowed opponents 21 points or fewer in five of the last nine quarters and need to play that way with more consistency.

"Consistency, defensively, is a mindset," Cunningham said. "We have to go out every night and personally lock down our guy, and then obviously the team is right there, helping you out."

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from the AT&T Center.

