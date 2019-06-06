La Vernia Bears bow out in state semifinals

AUSTIN - Before the season, La Vernia head baseball coach Judd Guidry talked to his team about leaving a legacy.

It's safe to say they heard the message.

La Vernia (28-12) finished the year in Austin for the very first time, falling to No. 1 Argyle 16-0 in the Class 4A semifinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday.

"It's always been a dream to just come out here and play on this field," said senior designated hitter Dawson Friederick. "Ever since I was little, my dad would say that this is where I was going to be playing (at state), so to end my high school career here is great."

La Vernia lost handily in its first ever tournament game, but the lopsided score wasn't indicative of how close the game was at one point. The Bears held the Eagles (39-1-1), known for their prowess at the plate, to just three runs through three innings. But as efficient as La Vernia starter Clayton Chadwick was on the mound early on, the Bears' bats couldn't help him out.

"If we were able to score those runs then, then this game would have definitely been a different outcome," Friederick said. "Had we scored, it might've gotten in their head a little bit and I just believe that it would have been different."

La Vernia stranded seven runners on the base paths, twice with runners at first and second.

Argyle capitalized in the home half of the fourth, exploding for 13 runs to put the game out of reach.

"They're pretty dang good," Guidry said. "We were looking at each other in the dugout during that big inning and they just could not miss. Every ball they hit found a hole."

It's a disappointing end to a special season.

"It's just such a great group of kids, not only just the seniors, but the underclassmen, as well," Guidry said. "It's hard to tell a group like this to keep their heads up because they're so competitive.

What's next for the Bears? Guidry said the 2019 team set the bar high.

"They have set the stage for groups to come and we're excited about what we can do in the years to come."

Argyle will face Sweeny (30-9) in the state championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

