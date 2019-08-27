Sports

BGC Schedule and Scores Week #4

Visitor Team Visitor Score Home Team

Home Score

Status

Start Date

Start Time Stadium
               
Boerne   Harlandale     19/09/2019 19:00

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Wagner   Lanier     19/09/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium
O'Connor   John Jay     19/09/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Clark   Brandeis     19/09/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Seguin  

Austin NE Early College

    20/09/2019 17:00  

Austin Brentwood Christian

  TMI     20/09/2019 19:00  
Central Catholic   Austin Regents     20/09/2019 19:30  
Uvalde   Memorial     20/09/2019 19:30

Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Kennedy   Alamo Heights     20/09/2019 19:30 Orem Stadium
Lockhart   Medina Valley     20/09/2019 19:30  

Laredo United South

  Southwest     20/09/2019 19:30  
Highlands   Jefferson     20/09/2019 19:30 Alamo Stadium
Edison  

Veterans Memorial

    20/09/2019 19:30 Rutledge Stadium
Brackenridge   Burbank     20/09/2019 19:30

SAISD Sports Complex

Holmes   Warren     20/09/2019 19:30

Gustafson Stadium

Roosevelt   MacArthur     20/09/2019 19:30

Comalander Stadium

Reagan   Johnson     20/09/2019 19:30 Heroes Stadium
East Central   San Marcos     20/09/2019 19:30  
Clemens  

Smithson Valley

    20/09/2019 19:30  
NB Canyon   New Braunfels     20/09/2019 19:30  
Judson   Steele     20/09/2019 19:30 Lehnhoff Stadium
Eagle Pass   McCollum     20/09/2019 19:30

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Pearsall   EP Winn     20/09/2019 19:30  

Boerne Champion

  Kerrville Tivy     20/09/2019 19:30  

Southwest Legacy

  Laredo Johnson     20/09/2019 19:30  
Stevens   Marshall     20/09/2019 19:30 Farris Stadium
Poth   Johnson City     20/09/2019 19:30  
Pleasanton   Devine     20/09/2019 19:30  
Crystal City  

Laredo Cigarroa

    20/09/2019 19:30  
Canyon Lake   Smithville     20/09/2019 19:30  
Wimberley   Fredericksburg     20/09/2019 19:30  
La Vernia   Lampasas     20/09/2019 19:30  
Comfort   Bandera     20/09/2019 19:30  
Cuero   Gonzales     20/09/2019 19:30  

Austin Eastside Memorial

 

Schertz John Paul II

    20/09/2019 19:30  
Navarro   La Grange     20/09/2019 19:30  
Cotulla   Carrizo Springs     20/09/2019 19:30  
Hondo   Marion     20/09/2019 19:30  
Poteet  

Saint Mary's Hall

    20/09/2019 19:30  
Jourdanton   Natalia     20/09/2019 19:30  
Karnes City   Three Rivers     20/09/2019 19:30  
Dilley   Lytle     20/09/2019 19:30  
Nixon-Smiley   Cole     20/09/2019 19:30  
Randolph   Blanco     20/09/2019 19:30  
Center Point   Ingram Moore     20/09/2019 19:30  
Shiner  

El Maton Tidehaven

    20/09/2019 19:30  
Stockdale   Yorktown     20/09/2019 19:30  
Runge   Kenedy     20/09/2019 19:30  
Charlotte   St. Gerard     20/09/2019 19:30  
Boerne Geneva   Falls City     20/09/2019 19:30  
La Pryor   Sabinal     20/09/2019 19:30  

San Antonio The Winston

  Nueces Canyon     20/09/2019 19:30  
Leakey  

SA The Christian School at Castle Hills

    20/09/2019 19:30  
Del Rio   Harlan     21/09/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

South San   LEE     21/09/2019 19:00 Heroes Stadium
Churchill   Madison     21/09/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

Holy Cross   Antonian     21/09/2019 19:00

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Brennan   Taft     21/09/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Brackett   D'Hanis     21/09/2019 19:30

 

