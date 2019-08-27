BGC Schedule and Scores Week #4

|Visitor Team
|Visitor Score
|Home Team
|
Home Score
|Status
|
Start Date
|Start Time
|Stadium
|Boerne
|Harlandale
|19/09/2019
|19:00
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Wagner
|Lanier
|19/09/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|O'Connor
|John Jay
|19/09/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Clark
|Brandeis
|19/09/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Seguin
|
Austin NE Early College
|20/09/2019
|17:00
|
Austin Brentwood Christian
|TMI
|20/09/2019
|19:00
|Central Catholic
|Austin Regents
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Uvalde
|Memorial
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Edgewood Veterans Stadium
|Kennedy
|Alamo Heights
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Orem Stadium
|Lockhart
|Medina Valley
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Laredo United South
|Southwest
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Highlands
|Jefferson
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Stadium
|Edison
|
Veterans Memorial
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Rutledge Stadium
|Brackenridge
|Burbank
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
SAISD Sports Complex
|Holmes
|Warren
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Roosevelt
|MacArthur
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Comalander Stadium
|Reagan
|Johnson
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Heroes Stadium
|East Central
|San Marcos
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Clemens
|
Smithson Valley
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|NB Canyon
|New Braunfels
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Judson
|Steele
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Lehnhoff Stadium
|Eagle Pass
|McCollum
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Pearsall
|EP Winn
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Boerne Champion
|Kerrville Tivy
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Southwest Legacy
|Laredo Johnson
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Stevens
|Marshall
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Farris Stadium
|Poth
|Johnson City
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Pleasanton
|Devine
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Crystal City
|
Laredo Cigarroa
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Canyon Lake
|Smithville
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Wimberley
|Fredericksburg
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|La Vernia
|Lampasas
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Comfort
|Bandera
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Cuero
|Gonzales
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
Austin Eastside Memorial
|
Schertz John Paul II
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Navarro
|La Grange
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Cotulla
|Carrizo Springs
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Hondo
|Marion
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Poteet
|
Saint Mary's Hall
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Jourdanton
|Natalia
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Karnes City
|Three Rivers
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Dilley
|Lytle
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Nixon-Smiley
|Cole
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Randolph
|Blanco
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Center Point
|Ingram Moore
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Shiner
|
El Maton Tidehaven
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Stockdale
|Yorktown
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Runge
|Kenedy
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Charlotte
|St. Gerard
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Boerne Geneva
|Falls City
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|La Pryor
|Sabinal
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|
San Antonio The Winston
|Nueces Canyon
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Leakey
|
SA The Christian School at Castle Hills
|20/09/2019
|19:30
|Del Rio
|Harlan
|21/09/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|South San
|LEE
|21/09/2019
|19:00
|Heroes Stadium
|Churchill
|Madison
|21/09/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
|Holy Cross
|Antonian
|21/09/2019
|19:00
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Brennan
|Taft
|21/09/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Brackett
|D'Hanis
|21/09/2019
|19:30
