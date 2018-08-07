BGC 2018 Preview: Sabinal Yellowjackets

SABINAL, Texas - The Sabinal Yellowjackets are looking to improve on their 7-4 overall finish last year that got them all the way to the bi-district finals.

After finishing 2-2 in district they were able to make it into the post season but they will have their work cut out for them this season.

That's because the Mason Punchers are picked to take the district 14-2A title this year after running the table in district last year with a 4-0 record and are ranked third in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.

Sabinal head coach Jason Keller welcomes back four starters on offense and four on defense including linebacker Cinco Whitehurst, who is credited with 82 tackles last year and defensive back Kenneth Cole who grabbed two interceptions.

"We have a lot of youth," coach Keller said. "We lost 15 seniors last year so we have a lot of young guys who will have to come up and play right away. Whoever plays and performs the best is going to play on Friday nights."

The Yellowjackets will kick off their 2018 season against rival D'Hanis on Friday Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Sabinal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.