BGC High School Football Week 6 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the sixth week of high school football - September 29, 30 and Oct.1- in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME SOUTHWEST 54 LAREDO NIXON 21 FINAL

SOTOMAYOR 17 JOHN JAY 40 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

SA CHRISTIAN 37 BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 41 FINAL

BURTON 40 YORKTOWN 0 FINAL

SAINT MARY'S HALL 54 FEAST 6 FINAL

ST. ANTHONY 7 AUSTIN HYDE PARK 44 FINAL

PEARSALL 0 STOCKDALE 29 FINAL

KARNES CITY 13 NIXON-SMILEY 20 FINAL

STEVENS 31 HARLAN 59 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

CLARK 42 MADISON 14 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

LULING 12 LLANO 51 FINAL

LOCKHART 42 VETERANS MEMORIAL 49 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

COLE 14 INGRAM MOORE 50 FINAL

BRANDEIS 35 JOHNSON 24 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

RANDOLPH 7 BLANCO 10 FINAL

CARRIZO SPRINGS 14 INGLESIDE 52 FINAL

BASTROP 30 KERRVILLE TIVY 27 FINAL ANTLER STADIUM

ROBSTOWN 21 BANDERA 28 FINAL JOURDANTON

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 20 BOERNE GENEVA 7 FINAL GSB STADIUM

SOUTH SAN 6 SOUTHSIDE 58 FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

MEDINA 52 BROOKS COLLEGIATE 7 FINAL BROOKS COLLEGIATE ACADEMY STADIUM

LAREDO CIGARROA 28 LAREDO MARTIN 21 FINAL SHIRLEY FIELD, LAREDO

ROCKSPRINGS 62 CENTER POINT 30 FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY 44 EAGLE PASS WINN 14 FINAL COZEL-FOSTER STADIUM

BRACKETT 19 SABINAL 52 FINAL

SOMERSET 27 ANTONIAN 45 FINAL FERRARA FIELD

WARREN 6 TAFT 44 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

YMLA 14 HOLY CROSS 41 FINAL HOLY CROSS STADIUM

FLATONIA 37 THORNDALE 13 FINAL

BLOOMINGTON 14 SHINER 62 FINAL

TMI 14 AUST. ST. MICHAEL'S 27 FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II 21 HARPER 29 FINAL

SA CORNERSTONE 16 CHINA SPRINGS 49 FINAL

DAVENPORT 63 DEVINE 48 FINAL WARHORSE STADIUM

DILLEY 16 SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS 0 FINAL BOBCAT STADIUM

COMFORT 27 NATALIA 42 FINAL MUSTANG STADIUM

GANADO 42 KENEDY 14 FINAL

LAREDO ST. AUGUSTINE 25 BROOKS ACADEMY 73 FINAL

REAGAN 55 LEE 10 FINAL

ROOSEVELT 22 CHURCHILL 16 FINAL



