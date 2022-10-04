83º

LIVE

Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Week 6 Final Scores

Final scores from Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules, High School Football
(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for the sixth week of high school football - September 29, 30 and Oct.1- in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
SOUTHWEST
54
LAREDO NIXON
21
FINAL

SOTOMAYOR
17
JOHN JAY
40
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

SA CHRISTIAN
37
BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH
41
FINAL

BURTON
40
YORKTOWN
0
FINAL

SAINT MARY'S HALL
54
FEAST
6
FINAL

ST. ANTHONY
7
AUSTIN HYDE PARK
44
FINAL

PEARSALL
0
STOCKDALE
29
FINAL

KARNES CITY
13
NIXON-SMILEY
20
FINAL

STEVENS
31
HARLAN
59
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

CLARK
42
MADISON
14
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

LULING
12
LLANO
51
FINAL

LOCKHART
42
VETERANS MEMORIAL
49
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

COLE
14
INGRAM MOORE
50
FINAL

BRANDEIS
35
JOHNSON
24
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

RANDOLPH
7
BLANCO
10
FINAL

CARRIZO SPRINGS
14
INGLESIDE
52
FINAL

BASTROP
30
KERRVILLE TIVY
27
FINAL      ANTLER STADIUM

ROBSTOWN
21
BANDERA
28
FINAL      JOURDANTON

CENTRAL CATHOLIC
20
BOERNE GENEVA
7
FINAL      GSB STADIUM

SOUTH SAN
6
SOUTHSIDE
58
FINAL      SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

MEDINA
52
BROOKS COLLEGIATE
7
FINAL      BROOKS COLLEGIATE ACADEMY STADIUM

LAREDO CIGARROA
28
LAREDO MARTIN
21
FINAL      SHIRLEY FIELD, LAREDO

ROCKSPRINGS
62
CENTER POINT
30
FINAL

MEDINA VALLEY
44
EAGLE PASS WINN
14
FINAL      COZEL-FOSTER STADIUM

BRACKETT
19
SABINAL
52
FINAL

SOMERSET
27
ANTONIAN
45
FINAL      FERRARA FIELD

WARREN
6
TAFT
44
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

YMLA
14
HOLY CROSS
41
FINAL      HOLY CROSS STADIUM

FLATONIA
37
THORNDALE
13
FINAL

BLOOMINGTON
14
SHINER
62
FINAL

TMI
14
AUST. ST. MICHAEL'S
27
FINAL

SCHERTZ JOHN PAUL II
21
HARPER
29
FINAL

SA CORNERSTONE
16
CHINA SPRINGS
49
FINAL

DAVENPORT
63
DEVINE
48
FINAL      WARHORSE STADIUM

DILLEY
16
SOUTH SAN WEST CAMPUS
0
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM

COMFORT
27
NATALIA
42
FINAL      MUSTANG STADIUM

GANADO
42
KENEDY
14
FINAL

LAREDO ST. AUGUSTINE
25
BROOKS ACADEMY
73
FINAL

REAGAN
55
LEE
10
FINAL

ROOSEVELT
22
CHURCHILL
16
FINAL

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter