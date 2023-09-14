Texas, Ohio State commits among those to watch on Big Game Coverage for Week 4

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.
Tune in for Week 4 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.
Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in alphabetical order.
- Dontae Carter (Sr.), Steele Safety — Committed to Vanderbilt, Carter is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety. (Midland Legacy vs. Steele - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Marcos Davila (Sr.), Midland Legacy QB — A pro-style quarterback, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Davila has committed to Purdue. (Midland Legacy vs. Steele - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Freddie Dubose, Jr. (Sr.), Smithson Valley WR — The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout plans on staying home after committing to Texas. (Wagner vs. Smithson Valley - Ranger Field - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ty Hawkins (Jr.), Johnson QB — Committed to TCU, Hawkins is a 6-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. (Johnson vs. Churchill - Comalander Stadium - 10:50 a.m. pre-game coverage, 11:00 a.m. kickoff - Saturday)
- James Peoples (Sr.), Veterans Memorial RB — The 5-11, 192-pound running back has committed to Ohio State. He has been dealing with an injury this season. (Canyon Lake vs. Veterans Memorial - Rutledge Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Royal Capell (Jr.), Steele WR — A 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete, Capell is the 60th-ranked junior in the state, according to Rivals. (Midland Legacy vs. Steele - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)