Texas A&M commit Myles Davis among top athletes to watch on Big Game Coverage for Week 5

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.
Tune in for Week 5 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.
For a list of games that will be streamed, click or tap here. To view past broadcasts, click or tap here.
To see other Big Game Coverage football videos, highlights, games and more, click here.
Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in chronological order based on game times.
- Ivan Carreon (Sr.), Odessa WR — The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wideout has committed to Oklahoma. (Odessa vs. Clemens - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:00 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Thursday)
- Royal Capell (Jr.), Steele WR — A 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete, Capell is the 60th-ranked junior in the state, according to Rivals. (Lake Balboa vs. Steele - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:00 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Dontae Carter (Sr.), Steele Safety — Committed to Vanderbilt, Carter is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety. (Lake Balboa vs. Steele - Lenhoff Stadium - 7:00 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Marcos Davila (Sr.), Midland Legacy QB — A pro-style quarterback, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Davila has committed to Purdue. (Judson vs. Midland Legacy - Astound Broadband Stadium - 7:00 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Myles Davis (Sr.), Judson Safety — The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Judson will be one for Texas A&M fans to watch as he has committed to the Aggies. (Judson vs. Midland Legacy - Astound Broadband Stadium - 7:00 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Logan Schram (Jr.), Boerne OL — A 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle, has offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Auburn and others. (Boerne vs. Salado, Eagle Field - 6:30 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ty Hawkins (Jr.), Johnson QB — Committed to TCU, Hawkins is a 6-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. (Roosevelt vs. Johnson - Heroes Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff, can be viewed on MeTV at 7:00 p.m. - Saturday)