Watch these future college football players on Big Game Coverage for Week 6

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.
Tune in for Week 6 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.
Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in chronological order based on game times.
- James Peoples (Sr.), Veterans Memorial RB — Peoples has been bothered by an injury, but he is a 5-star recruit who has committed to Ohio State. (Veterans Memorial vs. Lockhart - Lockhart HS - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ty Hawkins (Jr.), Johnson QB — Committed to TCU, Hawkins is a 6-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. (Brandeis vs. Johnson - Comalander Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Saturday)
- Jaden Perez (Jr.), Brandeis WR — A 5-foot-11, 160-pound playmaker, Perez has offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Miami and Arkansas among others. (Brandeis vs. Johnson - Comalander Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Saturday)