Week 7 on Big Game Coverage showcases future college athletes

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.
Tune in for Week 7 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.
Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in chronological order based on game times.
- Lance Beeghley (Sr.), New Braunfels WR — Beeghley, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, has offers from Air Force, Army and Navy, according to Rivals. (Devine vs. YMLA - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff) - Thursday.
- Royal Capell (Jr.), Steele WR — A 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete, Capell is the 60th-ranked junior in the state, according to Rivals. (Steele vs. New Braunfels - Unicorn Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff) - Thursday.
- Dontae Carter (Sr.), Steele Safety — Committed to Vanderbilt, Carter is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety. (Steele vs. New Braunfels - Unicorn Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff) Thursday.
- Jeremiah Conaway (Sr.), YMLA WR — Conaway, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound playmaker, hasn’t committed anywhere yet, but is predicted by Rivals to go to Iowa State. (Devine vs. YMLA - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff).
- Jalen Cooper (Jr.), Steele WR — Baylor and Houston are among those that have offered the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Cooper. (Steele vs. New Braunfels - Unicorn Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff) Thursday.
- Alvin Williamson (Jr.), Steele DB — Committed to Vanderbilt, Williamson is a 6-foot, 180 pound cornerback. (Steele vs. New Braunfels - Unicorn Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff) Thursday.
- Myles Davis (Sr.), Judson Safety — The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Judson will be one for Texas A&M fans to watch as he has committed to the Aggies. (Judson vs. East Central - East Central HS - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ty Hawkins (Jr.), Johnson QB — Committed to TCU, Hawkins is a 6-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. (Clark vs. Johnson - Comalander Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- James Peoples (Sr.), Veterans Memorial RB — Peoples has been bothered by an injury, but he is a 5-star recruit who has committed to Ohio State. (Liberty Hill vs. Veterans Memorial - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Elijah Realzola (Sr.), Warren WR — Realzola, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, has committed to Western Kentucky. (Warren vs. Brennan - Gustafson Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Saturday).
- Logan Schram (Jr.), Boerne OL — A 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle, has offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Auburn and others. (Boerne vs. Uvalde - Honey Bowl - 6:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 6:30 p.m. kickoff - Saturday)