Davenport volleyball blends veteran leadership with young talent for 2025 title push

SAN ANTONIO – The Davenport High School volleyball team, a rising powerhouse since opening in 2020, is poised for another strong season this year after capturing a UIL Class 4A state championship in 2023.

The team blends the experience of five seniors with a group of promising underclassmen — including 6-foot freshman Aliyah Beauford, an all-around talent who has quickly earned her place.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“I was really nervous at first,” Beauford said. “I have a lot of pressure on me to play well and prove that I earned my spot on this team. It was really nerve-racking going in.”

Beauford said once the team started playing, she shook off all the nerves.

“She’s really naturally gifted,” Davenport senior outside hitter McKenzie Meyers said. “I feel like she has natural abilities that are insane. I’m really excited to play with her for the rest of my high school years.”

Meyers, known for her athleticism and explosive swing, adds significant firepower to the outside.

The Wolves’ depth, finesse and strong team chemistry— described by players as the best in recent years — are why the team believes it can return to it’s winning ways after a disappointing end to the 2024 season.

The team started the season 2-0, including a statement win over Alamo Heights (25-9, 25-9, 25-16).

Still, the sting of last year’s state semifinal loss to Bellville, where they let a 2-1 set lead slip away, fuels their motivation.

“It just felt disappointing. We were right there,” Davenport senior setter outside hitter Kamrynn Williams said. “We just slowed up and I think all of us felt disappointed because we knew that was our game and we should have won that.”

“All of us this year coming back are on a mission to win state and just prove that we still are on top,” Williams added.

Davenport plays next on Friday against Roosevelt in a tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.