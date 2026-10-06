BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 7, 2026

Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 8-10 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.

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Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page, or download the BGC app.

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