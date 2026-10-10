BGC Road Trip: KSAT travels to Pleasanton, Poteet for Week 7 Here are the highlights from Pleasanton vs. Uvalde and Devine vs. Poteet
KSAT Sports reporter Ashley Gonzalez and photojournalist Adam Baraza traveled south to Pleasanton and Poteet for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.
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About the Authors Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
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