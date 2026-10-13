12’s Top 12: Week 8, 2026 See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12 SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.
KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!
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KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Ashley Gonzalez weeknights at 9:35 p.m. on KSAT Plus to get Big Game Coverage highlights! Class 6A Johnson: 5-0 Steele: 4-1-1 Brennan: 5-1 Harlan: 5-1 East Central: 5-1 Clemens: 4-2 Sotomayor: 5-2 Madison: 4-2 Warren: 4-3 Taft: 4-3 Pieper: 3-3 Roosevelt: 3-3 Class 5A Smithson Valley: 6-0 Boerne Champion: 6-0 Medina Valley: 6-0 Boerne: 6-0 Alamo Heights: 6-1 MacArthur: 4-2 Veterans Memorial: 4-2 McCollum: 4-2 Sam Houston: 5-2 Harlandale: 4-2 Brackenridge: 4-2 Lanier: 3-3 Sub 5A Tivy: 6-0 La Vernia: 5-2 Davenport: 4-2 Kenedy: 6-1 Ingram Moore: 5-1 Poth: 5-1 Devine: 5-1 Navarro: 4-1 D’Hanis: 6-1 Floresville: 4-2 Marion: 4-2 Fredericksburg: 5-1 Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
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About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and two-time Lone Star Emmy Award winner for sports and news. He is also a Gold Telly Award winner and a Texas Broadcast News Awards recipient.
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