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Big Game Coverage

12’s Top 12: Week 8, 2026

See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!

Make sure to watch KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Ashley Gonzalez weeknights at 9:35 p.m. on KSAT Plus to get Big Game Coverage highlights!

Class 6A

  1. Johnson: 5-0
  2. Steele: 4-1-1
  3. Brennan: 5-1
  4. Harlan: 5-1
  5. East Central: 5-1
  6. Clemens: 4-2
  7. Sotomayor: 5-2
  8. Madison: 4-2
  9. Warren: 4-3
  10. Taft: 4-3
  11. Pieper: 3-3
  12. Roosevelt: 3-3

Class 5A

  1. Smithson Valley: 6-0
  2. Boerne Champion: 6-0
  3. Medina Valley: 6-0
  4. Boerne: 6-0
  5. Alamo Heights: 6-1
  6. MacArthur: 4-2
  7. Veterans Memorial: 4-2
  8. McCollum: 4-2
  9. Sam Houston: 5-2
  10. Harlandale: 4-2
  11. Brackenridge: 4-2
  12. Lanier: 3-3

Sub 5A

  1. Tivy: 6-0
  2. La Vernia: 5-2
  3. Davenport: 4-2
  4. Kenedy: 6-1
  5. Ingram Moore: 5-1
  6. Poth: 5-1
  7. Devine: 5-1
  8. Navarro: 4-1
  9. D’Hanis: 6-1
  10. Floresville: 4-2
  11. Marion: 4-2
  12. Fredericksburg: 5-1

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

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