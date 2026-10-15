BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 8, 2026 High school football games across San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country BGC Scores and Schedules 2026. (KSAT)
Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 15-17 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.
Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.
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About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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