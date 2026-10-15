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Big Game Coverage

BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 8, 2026

High school football games across San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country

Angel Aviles

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Samuel Rocha IV, Digital Journalist

BGC Scores and Schedules 2026. (KSAT)

Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 15-17 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.

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Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page, or download the BGC app.

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