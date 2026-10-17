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WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT travels to Falls City, Poth, Floresville for Week 8

Here are the highlights from Floresville vs. La Vernia, Falls City vs. Louise, Poth vs. Nixon-Smiley

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports reporter Ashley Gonzalez and photojournalist Adam Baraza traveled south to Falls City, Poth and Floresville for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

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