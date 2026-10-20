12’s Top 12: Week 9, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!

Make sure to watch KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Ashley Gonzalez weeknights at 9:35 p.m. on KSAT Plus to get Big Game Coverage highlights!

Class 6A

Johnson: 6-0 Steele: 5-1-1 Brennan: 6-1 Harlan: 6-1 Pieper: 4-3 East Central: 5-2 Clemens: 5-2 Sotomayor: 5-3 Warren: 5-3 Taft: 4-3 Reagan: 4-2-1 Madison: 4-3

Class 5A

Smithson Valley: 7-0 Boerne Champion: 7-0 Medina Valley: 7-0 Boerne: 7-0 Alamo Heights: 7-1 Veterans Memorial: 4-3 McCollum: 5-2 Sam Houston: 6-2 Harlandale: 5-2 Brackenridge: 5-2 MacArthur: 4-3 Southside: 3-3

Sub 5A

Tivy: 7-0 Ingram Moore: 6-1 Poth: 6-1 Devine: 6-1 Somerset: 5-2 Fredericksburg: 6-1 Floresville: 5-2 La Vernia: 5-3 Navarro: 5-1 Davenport: 4-3 Kenedy: 6-2 Marion: 5-2

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.