BGC Scores and Schedule: Week 9, 2026 High school football games across San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country BGC Scores and Schedules 2026. (KSAT)
Find the schedule and live scores for high school football games on Oct. 22-24 in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.
Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters and, in some cases, halves.
Download the Big Game Coverage app
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on
KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page, or download the BGC app.
Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place:
Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
What's the most expensive cost of an auto accident? What's the most expensive cost of an auto accident? Late night chase ends with tire bust Late night chase ends with tire bust 30 Years for the Smuggler Behind the Quintana Road Deaths 30 Years for the Smuggler Behind the Quintana Road Deaths Here's how much you'll spend on Halloween this year Here's how much you'll spend on Halloween this year 65,000 gallons of water: Inside one Kerrville store's comeback 65,000 gallons of water: Inside one Kerrville store's comeback Father who died in ICE detention was a lawful resident Father who died in ICE detention was a lawful resident DPS video captures violent downtown crash after chas DPS video captures violent downtown crash after chas James Talarico, Ken Paxton in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate James Talarico, Ken Paxton in a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate The Rappelling Backups That Could Have Changed Everything The Rappelling Backups That Could Have Changed Everything Board puts Hill Country chief public defender on improvement plan Board puts Hill Country chief public defender on improvement plan San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition celebrates Día de los Muertos San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition celebrates Día de los Muertos SAPD officer arrested in La Cantera parking dispute SAPD officer arrested in La Cantera parking dispute VIA Starts Late-Night Downtown Service VIA Starts Late-Night Downtown Service San Antonio Just Got a Taste of Fiesta San Antonio Just Got a Taste of Fiesta San Antonio Council wants to fight I.C.E. presence at Brooks San Antonio Council wants to fight I.C.E. presence at Brooks These volunteers pack 500 backpacks so no kid goes hungry These volunteers pack 500 backpacks so no kid goes hungry Is a driverless ride actually cheaper in San Antonio? Is a driverless ride actually cheaper in San Antonio? He Was Likely Walking to Work. Then He Was Hit He Was Likely Walking to Work. Then He Was Hit Popular haunted attractions in San Antonio Popular haunted attractions in San Antonio 🍲 CALDO ALERT 😉 Cold front arrives to San Antonio Friday (10/16) 🍲 CALDO ALERT 😉 Cold front arrives to San Antonio Friday (10/16) Previous video Next video