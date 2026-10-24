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Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT travels to Medina Valley, Creek View for Week 9

Here are the highlights from Creek View vs. Floresville, Medina Valley vs. MacArthur

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports reporter Ashley Gonzalez and photojournalist Adam Baraza traveled to Medina Valley and Creek View for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

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