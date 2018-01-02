Another SA-area football standout added to US Army All-American Bowl roster

SAN ANTONIO - A third player from the San Antonio area will take part in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl game at the Alamodome.

Steele High School running back Brenden Brady was added to the West roster on Monday.

More Headlines

Brady rushed for over 1,900 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Knights, who advanced to the regional finals.

The Steele senior holds 20 offers and is verbally committed to Rice.

Brady joins Steele teammate Caden Sterns and Johnson High School’s Karsten Battles as local players represented in the game, which features some of the top high school football players from across the country.

The game kicks off at noon from the Alamodome.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email: rmarquez@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.