BGC 2018 Preview: Jourdanton Indians

JOURDANTON - Realignment has shaken up District 15-3A DI, and according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football, this is a big positive for the Jourdanton High School Indians.

"It's definitely going to be an adjustment for us. We're playing some teams we haven't played in the last couple of years, which is exciting," head coach Darrell Andrus said.

The coach said the team knows a lot about its new opponents because the team has played them in different sports, and they know they will pose challenges.

The Indians' defense will be solid this year, Andrus said. The team has multiple defensive starters returning, such as three-year starter defensive lineman Logan Huereca, linebacker Miguel Galiando who had 85 tackles last year, and defensive back Sean Biscianio, who had 4 interceptions last year.

"We feel will the defense will be the cornerstone of our team," Andrus said.

As for offense, the Indians have wide receiver Jarel Lily, who had three receiving touchdowns last season and was the district's newcomer of the year, tight end Cort Hindes and quarterback Cole Andrus, who finished with 400 yards passing in 2017 and started seven games as a sophomore.

"They worked hard in this off-season and put on a lot of muscle," Andrus said.

The coach said their goal is to work themselves into the playoffs at the highest seed possible and "win some playoff games."

The Indians begin their season facing Gonzales on Aug. 23 at 5:00 p.m. at home.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.