BGC Elite: Steele DB Jaylon Jones moves up in prospect rankings

Steele senior defensive back Jaylon Jones is one of the best prospects in the country, and he made a significant move in the newest 247 sports rankings.

The four-star Texas A&M commit moved up 40 spots to No. 27 overall in the national rankings for the Class of 2020. He's now the top-ranked safety and the fifth-ranked Texas recruit. With his college decision behind him, Jones is focused on having a great senior season with the Knights.

"It's been a busy summer, and I'm always working no matter what," Jones said. "I'm now just getting ready for the season with my guys. We're trying to make this state run and bring the title back home to the 210. It's going to be an exciting season and I can't wait."

Steele will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against O'Connor at Farris Stadium. The Knights open the season ranked as the 25th-best Class 6A team in the state, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.

