SAN ANTONIO - Jaylon Jones is one of the highest rated recruits in the country and continues a proud tradition of Steele High School defensive backs moving on to the next level.

Jones is verbally committed to Texas A&M. He spoke to us about his summer, where he wants to improve, the Knights upcoming season and why he's sticking with the Aggies despite offers from other major schools.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.