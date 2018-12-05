Judson's DeMarvin Leal achieves dream of playing in All-American game close to home

SAN ANTONIO - Growing up in Converse, DeMarvin Leal dreamed of playing his final high school game near his hometown.

Leal will achieve that goal as he was presented with his 2019 All-American jersey in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates on Tuesday.

The game, which is played every January at the Alamodome, features the top high school football players across the country.

“It’s a big honor and I’m thankful for it,” Leal said. “I’ve been to every single (All-American) game and never did I think I was going to be able to play in it so it’s a dream come true.”

The Judson High School defensive standout has been nothing short of dominating since he started playing varsity for the Rockets in his freshman year.

As great as his play has been on the field, his head coach glowingly talks about the person Leal has become off it.

“The personality combined with his work ethic and physical tools makes him a unique, once in every 10-to 15-year type player that you are fortunate to coach,” said Judson head coach Sean McAuliffe.

McAuliffe said he’s more lucky and blessed to have coached Leal than anything, and watch him grow into a young man.

“For whatever reason, DeMarvin Leal happened to be a Judson Middle School Jaguar and that put him on the pathway with us, and it will be one of those things that you will remember forever,” McAuliffe said.

Leal is the first All-American at Judson in more than two decades. He’s verbally committed to Texas A&M and expected to sign with Aggies later this month.

But first, Leal has to take care of some business with the Rockets still in the playoffs, then the All-American game.

“Being a little kid up there in the stands and saying to myself ‘I want to be down there one day,’ and for it to actually happen is amazing,” Leal said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.