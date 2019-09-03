WATCH: This week's KSAT Elite 12 BGC highlight supercut

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Steele's Jaylon Jones and Daryn McKnight

Clemens WR Vicente Perez

Brennan's Jordan Flores and Darryon Tolefree

Veterans Memorial QB Kahliq Paulette

Roosevelt RB/WR Rashod Owens

Pleasanton WR Dalton Hobbs

East Central RB DeAngelo Rosemond​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

O'Connor QB David Dodd

Sam Houston's Raymond Citizen and Latrevious Reed

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.​​​​​​​

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.