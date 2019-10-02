WATCH: Week 5 KSAT BGC Elite 12 Supercut (Part 1): Plays from Brandeis, Reagan, more

Check out some highlights from Week 5 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Brandeis' Jordan Battles, Jalen Rainey, Corion Holmes and J. Nova Rangel.

Reagan QB Travis Sthele

O'Connor's David Dodd

Burbank's Jose Flores and Matthew Salazar

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.