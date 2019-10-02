WATCH: Week 5 KSAT BGC Elite 12 Supercut (Part 2): Plays from Central Catholic, Southside

Check out some highlights from Week 5 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Southside's Andrew Escamilla and Michael Hernandez

Brennan WR Darryon Tolefree

Central Catholic RB Gibby Garza

Kerrville Tivy QB Trapper Pannell

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

