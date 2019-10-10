Week 6 KSAT Elite12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 2): Plays from Boerne, Pleasanton and Burbank

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 6 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Pleasanton's Dalton Hobbs

Boerne's Rashawn Galloway and Colin Fisher

Burbank's Toby Korrodi and Juan Urbiola

Seguin's Jhalen Mickles

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12

