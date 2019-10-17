Week 7 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut (Part 1): Plays from Madison, Brennan, Veterans Memorial

SAN ANTONIO - Check out some highlights from Week 7 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Madison's Michael Garza

Brennan's Keion Thomas

Veterans Memorial's Khaliq Paulette

Alamo Heights' Aaron Proctor

Roosevelt's Robert Meadows and Daqwon Kindred

