BGC Playoff Preview: Harlan Hawks vs. CC Veterans Memorial

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The 2018 season has been a dream for the Harlan Hawks football team.

The newest high school in the Northside Independent School District just ended their first-ever regular season at the varsity football level with a winning record, and they are now preparing for the second round of the Texas high school Class 5A Division I playoffs.

“It’s awesome,” said Harlan head coach Eddie Salas. “I woke up this morning saying, ‘Wow, here we are.’”

The Hawks will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 1 p.m. Friday at Buccaneer Stadium.

“It’s fun and we’re glad to be here,” Salas explained. “We’re practicing hard, the kids are working and it’s a great memory for our kids to experience. They deserve to be here.”

After falling to eventual district champion Southwest 42-35 on Nov. 1, Harlan rebounded with a 16-5 road victory over Martin and finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, securing a 4-2 mark in District 14-5A Division 1 play. The Hawks then rode that momentum into the opening round of the playoffs, scoring an impressive 33-14 victory last week over Sam Houston in their first-ever playoff appearance.

“We didn’t expect to make the playoffs, but we had high hopes, and here we are practicing on Thanksgiving,” said senior linebacker Alex Gil. “I feel really blessed. There’s a lot of teams that wish to be in our position right now.”

Harlan will be facing a Veterans Memorial team that advanced to the third round of the postseason last year and is undefeated so far this season, but Harlan senior free safety Micah Starks believes his team is up for the challenge.

“It’s a good quality football team, but I think that we’re better than them,” Starks said. “We need to remember that we’re a team and a lot of our talent is from our speed. As long as we run, we’ll be fine.”

