BGC Playoff Preview: Judson Rockets vs. Lake Travis Cavaliers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - For the third time in the last two seasons, the Judson Rockets (12-0) will face the Lake Travis Cavaliers (11-1), this time with the Region IV title and a berth in the Class 6A State Semifinals on the line.

This clash between two of the best football programs in the state of Texas will be the middle act of a triple header in the Alamodome this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“It’s going to be a very good game,” said Judson senior defensive end and Texas A&M-commit DeMarvin Leal. “We’re all excited and we can’t wait to get out there and play on Saturday.”

The Rockets and Cavaliers split both of their previous meetings in 2017. Judson opened their season against Lake Travis with a 65-45 win, but in a second-round playoff rematch against the same Cavaliers, the Rockets fell short with a 47-39 loss at Royal Memorial Stadium. That loss is still fresh in the Rockets’ mind, and they’re looking forward to the rematch.

“Last year was a tough loss,” Judson senior linebacker Kevin Wood admitted. “We’re trying to redeem ourselves, so we’re coming into this week hard, practicing hard and focusing on the game.”

“I feel like this year is our year.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.