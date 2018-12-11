BGC Playoff Preview: Wagner Thunderbirds vs. Alvin Shadow Creek

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wagner Thunderbirds are making school history, and are now just one win away from a state championship appearance.

Wagner will make their first appearance in the Class 5A Division I Texas high school state semifinals this Saturday. The Thunderbirds will put their 12-game winning streak on the line against undefeated Alvin Shadow Creek at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Wagner offensive lineman Randy Shepherd is not surprised with the team’s success.

“I thought we were going to be here,” Shepherd said. “Actually I didn’t think. I knew we were going to be here because of our work ethic and how hard we work. I knew we were going to get to this point.”

The T-Birds beat Mission Veterans Memorial 54-21 in the first game of a triple header in the Alamodome this past Saturday to win the Region IV Championship. It’s been a staple of Wagner’s success in the postseason: in their four playoff victories, the Thunderbirds are averaging 54.5 points per game, while their defense is only giving up an average of 14.75. Meantime crosstown rival and perennial power Judson, who handed Wagner their only loss of the season, fell to Lake Travis 38-21. As a result of their victory and Judson’s loss, Wagner takes over the No. 1 position in 12’s top 12.

“When I was young, I always used to dream about these moments, coming to Wagner changing the whole program, having people look at us besides Judson,” said defensive lineman Dejoun Price. “I mean, Judson is great and all that, but it’s good to get noticed over here at Wagner, and to have some fans over here and celebrate with us as we go along the road.”

Kickoff in Houston is set for 6 p.m.

