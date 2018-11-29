BGC Playoffs: Undefeated Falls City Beaver rolls into third round, ready to battle

SAN ANTONIO - Traditionally, Falls City is one of the best football programs in Texas and this year is no different.

The Beavers (12-0) are advancing to the third round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs to face another undefeated team, the Woodsboro Eagles (12-0).

"It's one of those games that you prepare all year for," Falls City head football coach Britt Hart said. "You got two undefeated teams going into the regional semifinal week, and it's going to be a great atmosphere."

The Beavers have dominated the first two rounds of the postseason beating Agua Dulce in their opener 75-12, and then Snook the following week, 63-8.

Woodsboro's two playoff games have been closer, winning by a combined total of 76 to 50.

"We're both 12-0, so we both know how to win," Falls City center Jarrett Pruski said. "That's all we're used to doing all year long, just winning, but it's going to have to change for one of these teams."

Woodsboro is 12-0 for the first time in program history. In round two, they overcame a two point hole with seven seconds left in regulation, to set up this week's meeting with Falls City.

"We're used to being undefeated like this and playing a lot of tough teams," Falls City linebacker Derrick Gonzalez said.

"A lot of tough schedules to get us there. So playing somebody else that's at that caliber is going to be really fun," Gonzalez said.

One team's incredible season will come to an end, a reality that obviously motivates Falls City.

"I mean it could always be the last (game)," Pruski said. "We're going to make sure that doesn't happen, but we're always going to take it in because even if we go all the way to state, we only have a few more weeks."

Woodsboro and Falls City will battle Friday, 7:30 p.m. in Beeville.

