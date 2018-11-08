Breakdown of San Antonio high school football playoff scenarios headed into final week

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the final week of the high school football regular season and several playoff spots remain up for grabs. Here are the key games this weekend that will help determine the playoff puzzle across the San Antonio area.

DISTRICT 26-6A

Judson has won the district outright.

KEY GAME: New Braunfels (3-3) vs. Smithson Valley (4-2). Unicorns need to win to get in and force three-way tie for two playoff spots IF Clemens (4-2) loses to Judson. Steele (4-2) will look to lock up a playoff spot against East Central.

DISTRICT 27-6A

Madison, Johnson, Reagan are all in the playoffs. The Mavericks face the Jaguars for the outright district title. If Johnson and Reagan win, all three would share district title.

KEY GAME: Roosevelt (3-3) vs. Churchill (3-3). Winner gets district’s final playoff spot.

DISTRICT 28-6A

O’Connor has won district outright. Warren, Brennan and Brandeis are all in the playoffs.

DISTRICT 14-5A-II

KEY GAME: Tivy vs. Medina Valley. Antlers can win district outright. If Medina Valley beats Tivy, both will possibly share district title with Alamo Heights, which plays Boerne-Champion. The Chargers have secured the fourth playoff spot.

DISTRICT 13-5A-I

Wagner has won the district outright. Veterans Memorial has clinched playoff spot as well.

KEY GAMES: Burbank (4-3) vs. Lanier (eliminated). Bulldogs must win and hope Veterans Memorial defeats Sam Houston (5-2).

If the Hurricanes win, they are in the playoffs. Brackenridge (4-3) needs to beat Highlands to secure spot.

DISTRICT 14-5A-I

Southwest has won at least a share of the district. Laredo Martin has clinched a playoff spot.

KEY GAMES: Harlan (3-2) vs. Martin (4-1). The Hawks can secure playoff berth with a win or a Harlandale (2-3) loss.

The Indians play McCollum in Frontier Bowl. EP Winn (3-2) plays Southwest, and a loss by Winn could cause a three-way tie for two playoff spots.

DISTRICT 15-5A-II

CC Calallen, Port LaVaca Calhoun and Southside are all in the playoffs.

KEY GAMES: Southside (4-2) vs. Floresville (2-4). The Tigers are still in contention, but must win and hope Somerset (3-3) loses its game against Tuloso-Midway.

If Somerset wins, they are in. However, if they lose, that could cause a three-way tie for two playoff spots along with the winner of the Gregory Portland (2-4) game against Alice (2-4).

