'Holy Bowl' game, Judson-Wagner and other BGC games to watch this week

SAN ANTONIO - It's Week 2 of the high school football season. After some highly competitive games and surprises in Week 1, there is much more in store this week. Here's some games to watch.

Antonian vs. Sam Houston (THURS)

Antonian is coming off a big win against Seguin while Sam Houston looks to bounce back. Both teams are talented and have playmakers such as Raymond Citizen and Khalil Warfield at quarterback.

Floresville vs. Harlan (THURS)

It doesn't get easier for the Tigers after a loss to Veterans Memorial. Harlan is a high-powered team led by Kannon Williams. The Hawks are one of the best 5A teams in the area.

Veterans Memorial vs. Boerne Champion

One of the best games of the weekend features two 5A area powers. The Patriots took care of Floresville last week while Champion beat Stevens.

Southside vs. Highlands

The Owls will look to get on track against a good Cardinals team. Southside beat Corpus Chrisi Moody last week.

Harlandale vs. South San

Early season test for both schools who matchup well with one another. South San beat McCollum while Harlandale took down Jefferson.

Judson vs. Wagner (BGC Game of the Week)

No lack of star power in this neighborhood showdown known as the Hammer Bowl. Wagner played Judson tough last season and I expect another close game. The Rockets, despite losing several standouts from last season, picked right up led by Mike Chandler and De'Anthony Lewis. Wagner's rushing attack is always difficult to stop and defensive end DeMarcus Hendricks and wideout Josh Cobbs are always ready to make a big play.

Brennan vs. Warren

The games now matter for the Northside ISD as district play starts. The Bears surprised many with a good win over Reagan last week. Head coach Steve Basore always has a unique and different game plan. Warren got a nice win as well at Del Rio last week. These two schools are considered by many to be playoff contenders. This early season matchup will be interesting.

East Central vs. Roosevelt (SAT)

A nice early season test for both schools. Roosevelt and East Central both came out with surprisingly dominant wins last week. This games also features two big time playmakers in Rashod Owens and DeAngelo Rosemond.

Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross (SAT)

It doesn't get much bigger than the Holy Bowl. The rivalry was renewed last season with a thrilling Holy Cross victory, 8-7. Thousands of fans and alumni are expected to fill the stands. Glad this rivalry is back.

