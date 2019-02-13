Big Game Coverage

Clark hires new head football coach

J.L. Geist takes over for Steven McGhee

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Clark High School has hired a new head football coach to take over the Cougars program.

J.L. Geist takes over for Steven McGhee, who stepped down Jan. 7 after nine seasons as Clark head football coach.

Geist heads to Clark after three seasons at Fort Bend Dulles, where he went 17-12. Geist will also be the Northside ISD school’s athletic coordinator. 

According to the Fort Bend ISD website, Geist has 28 years of teaching and coaching experience and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University.

McGhee went 33-59 overall at Clark. The Cougars went 3-7 last season and have not made the playoffs since 2013.

