Clark hires new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO - Clark High School has hired a new head football coach to take over the Cougars program.

J.L. Geist takes over for Steven McGhee, who stepped down Jan. 7 after nine seasons as Clark head football coach.

Geist heads to Clark after three seasons at Fort Bend Dulles, where he went 17-12. Geist will also be the Northside ISD school’s athletic coordinator.

According to the Fort Bend ISD website, Geist has 28 years of teaching and coaching experience and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University.

McGhee went 33-59 overall at Clark. The Cougars went 3-7 last season and have not made the playoffs since 2013.

#ClarkTexas expands by 1today!! Meet Coach Geist, our new head football coach and athletic coordinator. Welcome to Clark- great to see you on campus!👊🏼🐾 pic.twitter.com/EvN73hOLHk — Tom C. Clark HS (@NISDClark) February 12, 2019

