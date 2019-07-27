Clemens' Chambers makes commitment decision

Clemens Buffalo defensive back Mason Chambers has made his college decision. The three star safety is taking his talents to Ames, Iowa to play for head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Chambers made decision exclusively with KSAT 12 Sports at the station’s studio on Friday. “When I went up there to visit, the culture was different than anywhere else I had been, Chambers said. “They’re building something great there and I want to be a part of it.”

As a junior in 2018, Chambers helped lead the Buffaloes to a 6-5 record and bi-district playoff appearance. He chose Iowa State over offers from SMU, Air Force, Army and Houston. He’ll join a Cyclones program that went 8-5 last season and finished as the Alamo Bowl runners-up.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.