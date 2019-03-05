Cornerstone coach, quarterback General Booty leave school after one season

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Sports has confirmed head coach Abram Booty and quarterback General Booty are no longer at San Antonio Cornerstone.

The pair left after one season at the private school. A reason was not immediately given for their departure.

“Abram did a good job for us,” said Dr. Jerry Eshleman, superintendent of Cornerstone Christian Schools. “We wish them the best. They are a great family and good people.”

Eshleman said there was no ill will with the family leaving and added the goals of the family are “very specific” as they look for a different situation.

General Booty told KSAT he was not certain where he would play next and was looking at different opportunities.

He is a class of 2021 quarterback who holds an offer from Liberty University.

Before the start of last season, Cornerstone came under scrutiny from San Antonio-area private and public schools that claimed the school had engaged in illegal recruiting or transfer practices for athletic purposes or gain.

Cornerstone’s first opponent, St. Mary’s Hall, canceled its varsity football game against the school, citing the safety of its players.

Officials with the school responded by saying its investment in its athletic programs had brought about "baseless" allegations and rumors.

The school also released a letter at the time that stated its decision to leave the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). The letter read in part:

“Unfortunately, some in the larger San Antonio community do not welcome our growth. Rather, they have chosen to spread rumors and make baseless allegations against CCS."

The Booty family arrived at Cornerstone in part to bolster the football program. The Warriors went 7-3 last season. The family hails from Shreveport, Louisiana, and Abram Booty played for LSU.

Eshleman said Cornerstone is actively searching for a new head football coach.

