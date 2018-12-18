Cuero Gobblers make Texas football history, prepare for 11th appearance at state

CUERO, Texas - For the first time since 2004, the Cuero Gobblers will play in the state high school football championship game. It’s the team’s 11th all-time appearance, and Cuero has a chance to earn their first state title since 1987.

“We’re very excited,” said Gobblers senior running back Keiran Grant. “This is a great accomplishment. We’ve been working for this since January in boot camp. We’re all ecstatic and we’re ready to go.”

In advancing to this year’s title game, the Gobblers have also earned a slice of Texas high school football history. Cuero is only the second team ever to play in at least one state championship game over five consecutive decades -- in this case, the 1970s to the 2010s. The only other team to accomplish that feat, according to Fox Sports Southwest, was Wichita Falls from the 1930s to the 1970s.

“Our kids and community are just extremely excited about the opportunity to go play for a state championship,” head coach Travis Reeve said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been 14 years since Cuero’s been in it and the town’s on fire. Our kids are excited and it’s a lot of fun.”

The Gobblers clinched a berth in the championship by scraping past Silsbee with a narrow 29-24 victory last weekend. Now, Cuero (14-1) is looking for the fourth state football title in program history. Standing in the Gobblers' way is Pleasant Grove (13-2). The Hawks easily dispatched Iowa Park in the semifinals to reach the title game, 49-14.

“We’re just looking at it like another game," said Cuero senior defensive tackle and tight end Trey Moore. “We’re worried about Pleasant Grove right now. We are not worried about a state championship. That’s going to come with the victory.”

The Gobblers and Hawks will square off in the Class 4A Division II state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

