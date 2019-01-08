Cuero's Whittington ends prep career in Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - There is no doubt that football is a team sport. It just helps to have a player like Jordan Whittington on the roster. In December, Whittington led the Cuero Gobblers to the 4A Division II State Championship.

"Its a dream come true, especially in Texas for a high school football player," Whittington said. Everyone wants to get to state. We turned that dream into a reality and its a great feeling."

Last Saturday, the Texas Longhorn early enrollee officially closed out his high school career in the American Family Insurance All American Bowl at the Alamodome. It was a fitting recognition for one of the best players in not only the region, but the entire state.

"Its like dream after dream, its almost overwhelming. I dreamed of this when I was in the eighth grade, and now I'm just out here playing with the best," Whittington said.

Whittington will enroll at Texas this month, taking an impressive stat line to Austin. The second team all state selection finished the season with 948 receiving yards, 848 rushing yards and 17 offensive touchdowns - this despite missing the first four games of the season due to injury. Whittington finishes his high school career with 90 touchdowns in 52 games.

"I've always had confidence in myself. I started receiving offers after my freshman year, but I had no idea it was going to be like this," Whittington said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.