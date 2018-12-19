Early National Signing Day 2018: See where San Antonio's recruits will sign

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 national early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday. Here's a look at where some of San Antonio's top recruits will sign to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Alamo Heights

Maki Carabin verbally committed Louisiana Tech.

Brandeis

Brent Malone verbally committed to Harvard.

Oscar Cardenas verbally committed to UTSA.

Churchill

Liam Copobianco verbally committed to UIW.

Seth Jacquess verbally committed to UIW.

Clark

Luke Gibson verbally committed to Princeton. (Will sign Thursday)

John Jay

Jacob Zeno verbally committed to Baylor.

Judson

DeMarvin Leal verbally committed to Texas A&M.

Kevin Wood verbally committed to North Texas.

Sincere McCormick verbally committed to UTSA.

Kenedy

Dedrick Wilson verbally committed to Army.

Madison

Dante Heaggans verbally committed to UIW.

O'Connor

Brannon Brown verbally committed to TCU.

Reagan

Konner Fox verbally committed to Kansas State.

Lucas Eatman verbally committed to Missouri State.

SACS

Brandon Richard verbally committed to UIW.

Smithson Valley

Levi Williams verbally committed to Houston.

Ronald Copney verbally committed to Texas State.

Mason Reid (Football - Not sure, but on school’s list)

Hannah Kollmansberger (Softball)

Tyler Horn (Golf)

Preston Jones (Baseball)

Steele

Chace Cromartie verbally committed to SMU.

Xavier Player verbally committed to Oklahoma State.

