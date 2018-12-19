Early National Signing Day 2018: See where San Antonio's recruits will sign

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 national early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday. Here's a look at where some of San Antonio's top recruits will sign to continue their athletic and academic careers.
This page will be updated throughout the day. Email rmarquez@ksat.com to submit an early NSD name and school, or follow @KSATRJ on Twitter for latest updates as well.
Alamo Heights
Maki Carabin verbally committed Louisiana Tech.
Brandeis
Brent Malone verbally committed to Harvard.
Oscar Cardenas verbally committed to UTSA.
Churchill
Liam Copobianco verbally committed to UIW.
Seth Jacquess verbally committed to UIW.
Clark
Luke Gibson verbally committed to Princeton. (Will sign Thursday)
John Jay
Jacob Zeno verbally committed to Baylor.
Judson
DeMarvin Leal verbally committed to Texas A&M.
Kevin Wood verbally committed to North Texas.
Sincere McCormick verbally committed to UTSA.
Kenedy
Dedrick Wilson verbally committed to Army.
Madison
Dante Heaggans verbally committed to UIW.
O'Connor
Brannon Brown verbally committed to TCU.
Reagan
Konner Fox verbally committed to Kansas State.
Lucas Eatman verbally committed to Missouri State.
SACS
Brandon Richard verbally committed to UIW.
Smithson Valley
Levi Williams verbally committed to Houston.
Ronald Copney verbally committed to Texas State.
Mason Reid (Football - Not sure, but on school’s list)
Hannah Kollmansberger (Softball)
Tyler Horn (Golf)
Preston Jones (Baseball)
Steele
Chace Cromartie verbally committed to SMU.
Xavier Player verbally committed to Oklahoma State.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.