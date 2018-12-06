Falls City meets familiar foe in Class 2A Division II quarterfinals

FALLS CITY, Texas - Thursday night brings a lot of familiarities for the Fall City Beavers.

The Karnes County 2A Division II powerhouse is no stranger to the bright lights of a deep playoff run and no stranger to the team standing its way: the Burton Panthers. Thursday night's state quarterfinal game at the Alamodome will be the seventh time in the past 10 seasons that the Beavers and Panthers have met in the playoffs. Both programs have taken three of the previous six meetings.

“This is one of those games where both teams know each other really well," said Falls City head coach Britt Hart. "Burton is really, really well-coached and they've got really good athletes on both sides of the ball. It's one of those games that we've had circled for awhile.”

Falls City (13-0) and Burton (11-2) kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome. The winner will face either Muenster or Mart in the state semifinals.