Falls City to face Mart in state semifinals

FALLS CITY, Texas - The undefeated Falls City Beavers (14-0) will face their toughest test of the season in the Mart Panthers (13-1) in the Class 2A Division II state semifinals.

During the playoffs, Mart is averaging 66.25 points per game while allowing a measly 7.5 points. Mart won the Class 2A Division 1 state championship last season and is primed to win another.

"They are a powerhouse," Falls City tight end Derrick Gonzalez said. "They won it last year in DI, but we're down here in DII and we're not going to roll over for anybody, so it's going to be a fight and the best team will come out on top.

Falls City is coming off a thrilling 30-28 win in the state quarterfinals against Burton, by far their closest game this season.

During the playoffs, the Beavers are averaging 54.5 points per game and giving up just 12. They are the underdogs in this matchup and looking forward to the contest.

"The biggest thing I try to tell my kids is we are a good team, too," head coach Britt Hart said. "It's going to be a tough battle. It's going to be a war. The weather conditions are not going to be perfect and we're going to have to do things right, make some tackles and keep them in front of us and hopefully come out with a win."

In the final Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Mart was ranked third in Class 2A and Falls City was sixth.

Perhaps the Beavers best offense will be it's defense.

"We're going to have to the keep the ball in our own hands as long as possible and make sure we score every chance we get," dual-threat quarterback Keyshawn Johnson said. "We're going to have to play tough on defense, wrap up and try to hold them down as much as possible and hopefully we come out on top."

NOTE: Falls City and Mart have changed their game time for Thursday's contest due to concerns about bad weather in Georgetown. The game will now be played at 5 p.m., two hours earlier than originally scheduled.

