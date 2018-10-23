BGC Game of the Week Preview: Kerrville Tivy vs. Alamo Heights

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - As Week 9 of the high school football season begins, there is a three-way tie in District 14-5A. With just three weeks left in the regular season, Alamo Heights, Kerrville Tivy and Medina Valley are all tied at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play. The Medina Valley Panthers will play Memorial on Thursday night, but on Friday night the Tivy Antlers travel to Orem Stadium to face the Alamo Heights Mules, with first place in the district standings on the line. It’s the Big Game in our Big Game Coverage on KSAT 12.

"They’re a huge rival," said Alamo Heights senior wide receiver Weston Davis. "Every game is close every year, and there’s not much love between each of us."

"This is a big game for us," Tivy senior quarterback Karson Valverde said, "It’s pretty much a battle for the district title. It’s a big rivalry game, so it’s going to be a four-quarter game. A lot of big plays are going to happen and we’re all pretty pumped about it. This is what Friday nights are all about."

The Mules’ only loss this season was to Laredo United, a 44-31 decision in just the second game of the season. But in their six wins against New Braunfels, East Central, Kennedy, Uvalde, Memorial and Lockhart, Alamo Heights is averaging 43.5 points per game.

"This will be my fourth year playing Tivy and every year it’s a good matchup," said Mules senior linebacker Maki Carabin. "It always seems like there’s some extra intensity."

The Tivy Antlers lost their season opener to Dripping Springs 48-38, but since that time, they have reeled off six straight wins against Fredericksburg, Del Rio, Champion, Kennedy, Uvalde and Memorial. In those contests they are averaging 48.5 points a game, so both teams are expecting a high-scoring shootout when this showdown kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

"Their student section is always good," Valderde said. "Their fans are always hyped up, and so are our fans. I’m really looking forward to the playoff atmosphere."

Both the Antlers and Mules will still have to face Medina Valley after their game on Friday Night. Alamo Heights will take on the Panthers next week, while Kerrville Tivy will see them on the final game of the regular season. The results of these three matchups will likely decide the district champion.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.