Heavy rain forces Navarro-Cuero playoff game to be rescheduled

The high school football regional final playoff game between Navarro and Cuero has been rescheduled due to heavy rain across the San Antonio area.

The game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at NEISD's Comalander Stadium, but has been pushed back a day.

It will still be played at Comalander tomorrow at 6 p.m. NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor says the game was rescheduled due to concerns over low water crossings.

The Panthers (10-2) and Gobblers (11-2) are meeting in the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

